Five months after he assigned tasks to his MLAs and MPs in Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Amit Shah was in Bengaluru on Sunday to review progress. Fresh targets, strategies and poll campaign planning have been charted out for the party's state unit. Introduction of the 'Panna Pramukhs'- a BJP poll strategy to appoint one party worker for every 20 voters in every constituency- was one of the primary decisions during Sunday's special meeting.

After a less than impressive win in Gujarat, senior leaders of the BJP have shifted focus to poll-bound Karnataka. Union Minister and senior party leader Ananth Kumar said that the single point agenda of the meeting was to chalk out campaigns to oust the Siddaramaiah led Congress government. "Chargesheets will be prepared for every single constituency to highlight the shortcomings of the Congress government. The only agenda of today's meeting was to discuss campaign strategies to oust the corrupt and anti-Hindu Siddaramaiah government and bring B S Yeddyurappa-led BJP back to power," Ananth Kumar said.

As part of their reworked strategy, the BJP will introduce the concept of "Panna Pramukhs". Similar in nature to booth level workers who engage with voters of specific booths, the Panna Pramukhs will engage with voters of a specific page of the voter list in every booth. With this, the BJP will be able to appoint one worker for every 20 voters in all 224 constituencies.

Apart from the appointment of Pranna Pramukhs, the BJP will organise Dalit, OBC, women and youth rallies in the month of February in every assembly constituency. A charge sheet highlighting Congress government's alleged failures, constituency-wise, will be taken to the people's doorstep- an attempt to clearly counter the Congress' 'Mane Mane ge Congress' campaign that is distributing a booklet to every household highlight the Siddaramaiah government's achievements.

Refusing to reveal what Shah had to say about BJP state unit's poll preparedness, Ananth Kumar maintained that the party chief was happy with the response Yeddyurappa's Parivarthana rally has been eliciting.

OneIndia News