Karnataka assembly elections: Why you cannot ignore the JD(S)

As the election heat in Karnataka is gradually building up, there is already talk on a coalition government. Several surveys have predicted a hung assembly. Both the Congress and the BJP say that they are confident of forming the government on their own.

The big question is can the JD(S) be ignored? As things stand today, there is a clear indication that the JD(S) will be a major player in the formation of the next Karnataka government in 2018.

Let us take a look at the pre-poll survey that was conducted by Suvarna News. Of the 224 seats, it gives the Congress 88, BJP 82 and JD(S) 43. These numbers are a clear indicator that none are getting even close to the half way mark.

While the JD(S) says that they would get many more seats than what is being predicted, the fact of the matter remains that as of today both the Congress and BJP would need the party to form the next government.

The pre-poll survey also predicts that the JD(S) will get 20 per cent of the votes. This makes the JD(S) a strong player in the Karnataka elections and government formation that would follow.

Analysts say that it is too early to predict anything for now. None of the parties have revealed their cards as yet. A clearer picture would emerge from January onwards when all parties go all guns blazing.

Kumaraswamy in a recent interview had said that there was no question of forming the government with BJP in case of a hung assembly. He called the pre poll survey manipulative and said that the party was confident of crossing the 100 mark. While he did not indicate which party he would pick in case the numbers were short, he however made it clear that a truck with the BJP was not possible.

The JD(S) is already in campaign mode. It has been focusing on its strongholds of rural Bengaluru, Mandya and the Mysuru region. Apart from this the JD(S) has also been reaching out to the Veerashaivas and Kurubas to elect him chief minister again.

OneIndia News