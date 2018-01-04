Karnataka assembly elections: Pvt survey agencies in demand as politicians assess individual chances

There has been a huge demand for private survey agencies ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Ahead of the general survey that is conducted closer towards the elections, politicians in Karnataka including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah want to now rely on private agencies to conduct the survey.

The general surveys cost around Rs 3 crore. However in the case of an individual the private agencies charge around Rs 3 lakh. The politicians have been tapping the private agencies for their individual needs and not to understand how the party will perform as a whole. That would be taken care of by the general surveys.

Each of these politicians want to understand the pulse of the voter in their constituency. KPCC president Dr G Parameshwar who wants to contest again from Koratagere constituency has sought the services of the private agency to understand the pulse of the voter. Siddaramaiah too who will contest the Chamudeshwari constituency is also in the process of gauging the mood of the voter. Other such as C P Yogeshwar who is now with the BJP too has approached a private agency.

OneIndia News