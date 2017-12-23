Karnataka Assembly Elections: Last date to add delete names from voter list is Dec 29

Karnataka is likely to witness 72 lakh new voters as the state goes to polls in 2018. The final voters list for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be announced on February 15.

Currently the process to identify or remove voters from the list is on. If you want to either add or delete names from the voter's list, then the deadline for the same is December 29.

The draft voters list also has been sent to deputy commissioners of each district and political parties. Between December 6 and 21, the list was shared with the Municipal, Gram Panchayat and Town panchayats.

With an addition 72 lakh voters, the total number of voters in Karnataka is now 4,90,06,901.

Total number of voters in 2013 assembly election was 4,18,38,541 and the increase is around 17 percent.

State Election Commissioner Sanjeev Kumar said that there would be 72 lakh additional voters and Bengaluru will have 7 lakh new voters. There will be 2,41,34,805 female voters, 2,48,67,756 male voters and 4,340 transgender voters in the state.

In Bengaluru, 7.69 lakh voters have enrolled where most of them belong to 18-19 years age category. Among 28 constituencies, Bengaluru will have 85,88,762 voters, among which 45,02,576 are males, 40,84,802 females and 1,384 transgender voters. 7,69,472 new voters have enrolled in Bengaluru, overall.

