Karnataka assembly elections: 49 per cent would chose Congress says survey

49 per cent would chose the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, a survey has stated. The survey conducted by Lokniti-CSDS states that the BJP comes second with 27 per cent and the JD(S) would bag 20 per cent of votes.

The survey was conducted as part of the Mood of the Nation Survey. The survey focused on four areas of performance of the incumbent government. The survey was conducted under the overall guidance of national co-ordinator of Lokniti, Dr Sandeep Shastri pro vice-chancellor of Jain, a deemed to be university.

Sastisfaction:

Bengaluru gave a thumbs down to the Congress government. 55 per cent said that they were somewhat dissatisfied. Only 11 per cent said that they were fully satisfied. The rest said that they were somewhat satisfied.

The survey suggests that the Congress has a better image in the smaller towns. The level of satisfaction was higher among the non-dominant backward castes, schedule castes, schedule tribes. Higher levels of satisfaction was shown by the respondents towards the government in Southern Karnataka, Mumbai and Hyderabad Karnataka.

The survey was conducted between January 10 and 15. 878 interviews were conducted across the state. Sample demographic profiles matched the census profile of the state and the interviews were face to face at the homes of the respondents.

The overall satisfaction percentage suggested that 11 per cent were fully satisfied with the government. 46 per cent said that they were somewhat satisfied while 33 said somewhat dissatisfied. 6 per cent said fully dissatisfied while 4 said 'can't say.'

In the towns and cities, 9 per cent said they were fully satisfied. 59 per cent said somewhat satisfied while 19 said somewhat dissatisfied. 7 were fully dissatisfied and the rest said do not know.

Among the non-dominant OBCs 14 per cent were fully satisfied. 49-somewhat satisfied, 25 somewhat dissatisfied, 6 fully dissatisfied and 6-Cannot say.

In the villages- 11- fully satisfied, 44 somewhat satisfied, 37- somewhat dissatisfied, 4-fully dissatisfied, 4- can't say.

Among the SCs, 12 were fully satisfied, 51 were somewhat satisfied, 32- somewhat dissatisfied, 2-fully dissatisfied and 3- can't say.

12 per cent of the STs said that they were fully satisfied. 61- somewhat satisfied, 24- somewhat dissatisfied, 3 were fully dissatisfied.

In Southern Karnataka, 9 were fully satisfied, 71 were somewhat satisfied, 14-somewhat dissatisfied, 4 were fully dissatisfied and 2 opted for cannot say.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

