Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Yogi, Siddaramaiah engage in Twitter war

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday engaged in a war of words on Twitter, hours after Adityanath entered Bengaluru with a massive rally in the poll-bound state.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah took to twitter to slam Adityanath. In two tweets, one from his personal and another from the official CM of Karnataka account he said: "I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state." - Chief miniser Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah also tweeted, "We welcome dignitaries from other states to come, and learn from CM @siddaramaiah's Karnataka Model of Governance. We're solving historical challenges in HDI with a robust welfare program, and India's most effective Industrial policies."

Reacting to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's suggestions on eradicating poverty and farmers' suicides today on Twitter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded in kind late on Sunday night. The UP CM highlighted the issue of farmers'suicide and transfer of honest officers in Karnataka. His tweet said, "Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies."

While addressing the rally, BJP leader Adityanath accused Siddaramaiah of intermixing religion and politics and following the footsteps of Congress President Rahul Gandhi ahead of the assembly polls in Gujarat.

He further questioned Siddaramaiah on why he was "endorsing beef eaters" if he was a Hindu.

Assembly elections in Karnataka is expected to be held in the first half of 2018.

OneIndia News