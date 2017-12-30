Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Is the BJP inching closer towards JD(S)

A meeting of Janata Dal (S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda and Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal has set of speculations whether the two parties are coming closer ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

Questions are being asked if the BJP and JD(S) would form an alliance in Karnataka. There is however no clarity on whether the two would form a pre-poll alliance or come together post the elections.

What added more to the speculation was a hush-hush directive to the BJP leaders not to antagonise Deve Gowda or his son, H D Kumaraswamy during the campaign.

Gowda a man who holds his cards close this chest would never speak about any alliance. However some within the BJP say in case there were to be an alliance then it would be a post-poll arrangement. Both parties would like to test their strength individually during the assembly polls.

For now all surveys that have been conducted clearly indicate a hung assembly. Both the JD(S) and BJP would like to keep the negotiating window open in case of a hung verdict. Sources say that while no alliance would be formed between the two parties before the elections, the possibility of an arrangement of a friendly contest on some of the seats could not be ruled out.

