Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: "Fight is between Allah and Ram," says BJP MLA

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has declared that the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be a fight between Allah and Ram. V Sunil Kumar, BJP MLA from Karkala made the comments while addressing a rally in Bantwal constituency of communally sensitive Coastal Karnataka.

While the BJP has time and again denied pushing Hindutva as its primary agenda in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, its leaders and their speeches narrate a different tale. Sunil Kumar who is also the BJP's whip in Karnataka legislative assembly appealed to the people to choose between Allah and Ram.

"The upcoming election is not between Rajesh Nayak and Ramanath Rai but an election between Allah and Ram. Who does Bantwal want? You decide. Will we reelect Allah again and again or should we choose a believer of Ram? The people of Bantwal have to decide in the election," Sunil Kumar is seen saying in a video. The MLA who hails from a strong RSS background is seen attacking district-in-charge minister Ramanath Rai for minority appeasement making it a matter of "Hindu pride".

"This is not between BJP and Congress. A man who has won six times says he does not want Hindu votes and now it is a matter of our honour. It is a matter not just of Bantwal but the pride of the entire district," Sunil Kumar says in his speech as the crowds cheer on.

The statements come as ammo to the Congress that has been accusing the BJP of attempting to communally polarise Coastal Karnataka ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

