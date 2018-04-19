Karnataka assembly elections 2018: EC extends polling time by an hour

The Election Commission on Thursday announced extension of polling time by an hour up to 6 PM in Sunday's Karnataka Assembly elections, in view of the excessive heat.

Earlier, people could poll their votes between 7am and 5pm in the evening. The commission also cited the introduction of VVPAT machines in the elections as a reason behind this extension.

The Commission has now taken into account the prevailing weather conditions in large parts of the state, particularly the extreme heat during the day, and considered it necessary to extend the hours of poll to facilitate the voters to cast their votes even in the late hours.

"Accordingly, the Commission has notified that the hours of poll for the elections in entire state will be 7.00 AM to 6.00 PM, i.e. extending it by one hour in the afternoon," an EC order said.

"The Commission expects that its decision will help voters to turnout in large numbers and exercise their franchise," it said.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day