Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Congress looks to win polls, BJP style

Win booths, win the elections. The Congress has decided to adopt this strategy ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. Following a crucial meeting, the Congress decided to rope in its senior leaders and put them in charge of polling booths where he or she would have to win the maximum number of votes.

The strategy appears to be similar to the one adopted by the BJP which had emphasised on the need of appointing 'Panna Pramukhas' in all booths. The chief of the Karnataka Congress, Dr G Parameshwar said that programme would be called Namma Kshetra Namma Hone (our constituency, our responsibility). It would be launched on February 5, he also said.

The programme is aimed at enthusing the booth level workers in the state. The focus would be on all the 57,000 booths, he also added. Leaders such as Siddaramaiah and Mallikarjuna Kharge would also be given the responsibility of the booth at which they vote.

The programme would not just involve senior leaders. It would also see the participation of leaders at the Gram and Taluk panchayats. Parameshwar said while this would enthuse the booth level workers, it would also help the Congress overcome the anti-incumbency factor.

The booth level workers would be trained on how the EVMs functions and there would be periodic consultations as well, he said. Further the leader explained that the booth level workers also should be aware of the social media. They would be trained on how to use WhatsApp groups, social media websites and this would help in better monitoring.

Parameshwar further said that the Congress would always practise inclusive Hindutva. There would be no soft or hard Hindutva, he said.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day