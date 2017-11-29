Karnataka Arya Vysya Charitable Trust to distribute scholarship

Karnataka Arya Vysya Charitable Trust will organise an annual Higher Education Scholarship Distribution ceremony. The event will be held at NMKRV College campus in Jayanagar on December 10th, Sunday. The Arya Vysya Charitable Trust has provided the scholarship to 7900 students for the past nine years from 2008 to 2016.

Around 200 donors have contributed to the scholarship funds. Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde will be the chief guest of the program. Also, GMR Group head G. Mallikarjun Rao, BJP national secretary, P. Muralidhar Rao will attend the event.

The trust aims to provide education and wisdom students to enable them to become responsible citizens of society.

What - Higher Education Scholarship Distribution Ceremony

Where - NMKRV College, Third Block, Jayanagar

When - 10 am to 10.30 pm on Sunday.

OneIndia News