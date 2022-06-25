YouTube
    Karnataka: 7 aborted fetuses stuffed in bottles found in Belagavi, probe ordered

    Belagavi, Jun 25: In a shocking incident, seven aborted fetal remains uses were found in a canister on the outskirts of the Moodalagi village of Karnatakas Belagavi district on Friday (June 24, 2022), informed the police. The state health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

    The local residents found the fetuses near the Mudalagi towns bus stop in the Belagavi district and informed the police. After receiving the information, police visited and inspected the site.

    According to reports, all foetuses were said to be five-month-old and have been kept in the mortuary of the Belagavi Government Hospital.

    ''These 5-month-old fetuses were found to have undergone a fetal sex detection,'' District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Koni said.

    He further said, "The detected embryos were stored in a hospital and then brought to the District Functional Science Center for testing."

    Further investigation is underway.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 9:59 [IST]
    X