Karnataka: 5 Covid-19 patients die at Hubballi hospital, kin allege shortage of oxygen supply

Hubballi, May 5: As many as five Covid-19 patients at Shri Bhanji D Khimji Lifeline Hospital in Hubballi town of Karnataka died due to shortage of oxygen supply on Tuesday evening, alleged family members of the deceased patients.

The patients reportedly died within a span of one and a half hours, starting at 3 pm.

District Health Officer Yashwanth Madinkar who visited the Lifeline Hospital located on Gokul Road in Hubballi dismissed the allegation and said a committee of experts would investigate the matter.

Denied family's allegations of low oxygen supply, Yashwanth Madinkar said hospital has its own oxygen concentrator and adequate stock of cylinders.

All the five patients were on ventilators and in critical condition.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ramarajan said a clear picture would emerge only after a medical inquiry. Both the officials visited the hospital following the deaths.