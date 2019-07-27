  • search
    Karnataka: 3 disqualified MLAs move Supreme Court

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, July 26: Two rebel Congress MLAs - Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli- and independent MLA R Shankar have reportedly moved the Supreme Court challenging their disqualification.

    This comes a day after Karnataka assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar announced disqualification of three MLAs under the provisions of the anti-defection law. The Speaker said the disqualified MLAs cannot contest elections until the expiry of the term of the 15th assembly.

    Supreme Court

    The rebellion had caused a political crisis in Karnataka, leading to the collapse of the JD(S)-Congress government after it lost a floor test on Tuesday.

    The Speaker disqualified Ranebennur MLA Shankar on grounds that he pledged his support to the BJP after voluntarily merging his party, KPJP, with the Congress. Gokak MLA Ramesh Jharkiholi and Athani MLA MLA Mahesh Kumthahalliwere disqualified on a complaint of anti-party activities, filed by Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

    BS Yediyurappa on Friday took as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the fourth time days after HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JDS government collapsed.

    [BSY sworn-in as Karnataka CM amid looming political uncertainty]

    The reason why the BJP top leadership did not immediately give a go ahead to stake government formation could be because while the fate of three MLAs was made clear by the Speaker, the decision on the remaining 13 has not been taken as yet.

    For now this is how the numbers stand: With the disqualifications, the strength of the House now stands at 222. The magic number is 112 and the BJP has 105. With the support of one independent now, since the other one is disqualified the strength of the BJP in the house is 106 and that makes it 6 short of the majority mark.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 0:44 [IST]
