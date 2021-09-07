YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnal 'mahapanchayat': Farmers to hold protest, internet, SMS services suspended

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Karnal, Sep 07: Hundreds of farmers will hold a 'mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Karnal against against police lathi-charge on farmers here on August 28.

    Karnal mahapanchayat: Farmers to hold protest, internet, SMS services suspended

    Forty companies of security personnel, including 10 companies of central paramilitary forces, have been deployed in the district where local authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC.

    Karnal Mahapanchayat: Sec 144 imposed in view of farmers' protest call over lathicharge; Internet suspendedKarnal Mahapanchayat: Sec 144 imposed in view of farmers' protest call over lathicharge; Internet suspended

    Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services will remain suspended from Monday midnight.

    The Haryana Police had lathicharged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway near here on August 28 while heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting. Over 10 protesters were injured.

    The SKM had said a murder case should be registered against IAS officer Ayush Sinha who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers.

    Sinha, who was later transferred in a reshuffle also involving some other IAS officers, has now been posted as the additional secretary in the Citizen Resources Information Department.

    Chaduni had earlier sought registration of a case against those involved in the lathicharge. He also demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for the family of a farmer who died after allegedly sustaining injuries in the lathicharge.

    However, the administration has claimed that the farmer was not injured in the police action but had died due to a heart attack.

    More FARMERS News  

    Read more about:

    farmers haryana

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 9:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X