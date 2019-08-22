  • search
    #KarmaStrikes goes viral: Amit Shah then, P Chidambaram now

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Life has come a full circle for Palaniappan Chidambaram, who has been arrested by the CBI on Wednesday in connection with INX media case. Today, Chidambaram may be the one who was arrested by the CBI but interestingly, in 2010, the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Amit Shah in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case when Chidambaram was the Home Minister then. At that time, Amit Shah was a minister in Gujarat state government.

    Shah was being investigated in Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. Sohrabuddin, the dreaded gangster was allegedly killed in police custody in 2005. Amit Shah was Gujarat Home Minister at that time. There were allegations that Sohrabuddin was killed by the police after a nod from Amit Shah.

    In July 2010, CBI arrested Amit Shah and charged him with murder, extortion and kidnapping. Three months later, Amit Shah was prohibited from entering Gujarat for two years, that is, till 2012.

    Today, Amit Shah is Union Home Minister and P Chidambaram has been arrested by the CBI. Allegations were also raised in 2010, where BJP accused Congress of misusing the government machinery to eliminate political opponents. And today Congress is levelling similar allegations at the BJP.

    Twittrati on Thursday went berserk over the development, creating funny hashtags like #KarmaStrikes. Check out:

