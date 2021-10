No organised gang or foreign funding, SIT report reveals 11 cases of 'love jihad' in Kanpur

Kanpur realtor case: UP govt recommends CBI probe into death of businessman

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Oct 01: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday recommended a CBI probe into the death of Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta allegedly after being thrashed by police in Gorakhpur.

A recommendation to this effect has been made to the central government on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish K Awasthi said in a press statement.

Till the time the CBI takes over the inquiry, the special investigating team set up for the purpose will probe the matter, transferring the case to Kanpur from Gorakhpur, the statement said.

The government has also ordered appointment of the businessman''s wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority.

The chief minister has directed for enhancing the financial help to the bereaved family to Rs 40 lakh, the statement added.

Adityanath had on Thursday met relatives of the businessman.

The 36-year-old businessman had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at a Gorakhpur hotel which they had raided on Monday night.

(PTI)