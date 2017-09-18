Kannur University exam results for BCom, BBA, TTM, and RTM declared, how to check

The Kannur University exam results for BCom, BBA, TTM, and RTM have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The exams were conducted in May 2017.

The university has announced the result for BCom, BBA, TTM, RTM (CBCSS) Regular Examination, Supplementary examinations of 2015, 2014 and BCom Supplementary Examination of 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2010 admissions. Students who wish to apply for revaluation have to do it till October 5, 2017. Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management (TTM) and Recreation and Tourism Management (RTM) second-semester results of regular and supplementary exams conducted on May have been declared yesterday. The results are available on kannuruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Kannur University exam results for BCom, BBA, TTM and RTM

Go to kannuruniversity.ac.in .

. Click on the examination option.

You will be taken to the next page where they will have to click on the exam results option.

Click on BCom/BBA/TTM/RTM Regular/Imp./Sup.(2016,2015 & 2014 Admns) & Bcom 2013 Admn onwards Examination May 2017.

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News