Kannada Rajyotsava Award Winners List 2021: Full details here

Bengaluru, Nov 01: The Basvaraj Bommai-led government on Sunday announced the list of Kannada Rajyotsava Award Winners List 2021 of 66 achievers and 10 organisations that have made noteworthy contributions to their respective fields.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all awardees from the entire population of the state for 2020-21 'Kannada Rajyotsava Award' and to all 10 organisations who won the country's Amrita Mahotsava," Bommai said in a post on twitter.

The announcement of Kannada Rajyotsava award was delayed due to the death of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar. After completing all the formalities related to the final rites of the actor, the award list was announced on Sunday evening.

Kannada Rajyotsava Award Winners List 2021

Literature: Mahadeva Shankanapura, Chamarajanagar Prof D T Rangaswamy, Chitradurga, Jayalakshmi Mangalamurthy, Raichur, Ajjampura Manjunath, Chikkamagaluru, Siddappa Bidari Bagalkot.

Theatre: Fakirappa Ramappa Kodai, Haveri, Prakash Belavadi, Chikkamagaluru, Ramesh Gowda Patil, Ballari, Malleshaiah N, Ramanagara, Savitri Gowdar, Gadag.

Folklore: R B Nayak, Vijayapura, Gauramma Huchappa Mastar, Shivamogga, Durgappa Chennadasara, Ballari, Bananje Babu Amin, Udupi, Mallikarjuna Rachappa Mudakavi, Bagalkot, Venkappa Govindappa Bajantri, Dharwada, Maharudrappa Veerappa Ittagi, Haveri.

Music: Thyagaraju C, Kolar, Harold Cyril D'Souza, Dakshina Kannada.

Sculpture: Dr G Jnananda, Chikkaballapur, Venkanna Chitragara, Kopala.

Social service: Solagatti Yamunavva (Salamantapi), Bagalkot, Madalai Madaiah, Mysuru, Muniyappa Domluru, Bengaluru city, B L Patil Athani, Belagavi, Dr J N Ramakrishnagowda, Mandya.

Medicine: Dr Sulthan B Jagalur, Davangere, Dr Vyasa Deshpande, Dharwad, Dr A R Pradeep, Bengaluru city, Dr Suresh Rao, Dakshina Kannada, Dr Shivanagowda Rudragowda Ramanagouder, Dharwad.

Sports: Rohan Boppanna, Kodagu, K Gopinath, Bengaluru City, Rohith Kumar Kateel, Udupi, A Nagaraj, Bengaluru city.

Cinema: Devaraj, Bengaluru city.

Education: Swami Lingappa, Mysuru, Shridhar Chakravarthi, Dharwad, Prof P V Krishna Bhat, Shivamogga.

Miscellaneous: Dr B Ambanna, Vijayanagar, Captain Rajarao, Ballari, Gangavathi Pranesh, Koppal.

Science/technology: Dr HS Savitri, Bengaluru City, J U Kulkarni, Bengaluru.

Agriculture: Dr C Nagaraj, Bengaluru rural, Gurulingappa Meldoddi, Bidar, Shankarappa Ammanaghatta, Tumakuru.

Environment: Mahadeva Velipa, Uttara Kannada, Bykampady Ramachandra, Dakshina Kannada.

Journalism: Patnam Anantha Padmanabha, Mysuru, U B Rajalakshmi, Udupi.

Judiciary: C V Keshava Murthy, Mysuru.

Administration: H R Kasturi Rangan, Hassan.

Army: Naveen Nagappa, Haveri.

Yakshagana: Gopalacharya, Shivamogga.

Horanadu Kannadiga (non-resident Kannadiga): Dr Sunitha, Mumbai, Chandrashekar Palthadi, Mumbai, Dr Siddameshwar Kantikar, Praveen Shetty Dubai.

Civic work: Ratnamma Shivappa Babalada, Yadagiri.

Hyderbad-Karnataka unification activists: Mahadeva Kadechoor, Kalaburagi.

Yoga: Ba Ma Shrikanta, Shivamogga, Dr Raghavendra Shenoy, Bengaluru.

Business: Shamaraju, Bengaluru.

Organisations: Sri Veereshwara Punyashrama School for Differently-Abled, Gadag, Karnataka Haemophilia Society, Davangere, Kothala Basaveshwara Bharathiya Shikshana Committee, Kalaburagi, Ramakrishnashrama, Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, All India Jain Youth Fedaration, Hubbali, Anughra Eye Hospital, Vijayapura, Ustav Rock Garden, Haveri, Adamya Chethana, Bengaluru, Stepone, Bengaluru, Banashankari Mahila Samaja, Bengaluru.

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 9:32 [IST]