Kannada leaders unite to back Sudeep on Hindi row with Devgn
New Delhi, Apr 28: Several Kannada leaders came together following the Twitter exchange between actors Ajay Devgn and Sudeep on the subject of Hindi being India's national language.
Janata Dal (S) leader, H D Kumaraswamy backed Sudeep and said that Hindi is not a national language.
Actor @KicchaSudeep saying that Hindi is not a National Language is correct. There is nothing to find fault in his statement. Actor @ajaydevgn
is not only hyper in nature but also shows his ludicrous behaviour, Kumaraswamy said in the first of his seven tweets.
Like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Marathi, Hindi is also one of languages. India is a garden of several languages. Land of multi cultures. Let there be no attempts to disrupt this, he also said.
"Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn't become a National Language. Less than 9 States, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, have Hindi as 2nd, 3rd language or not even that. This being situation what is the truth in Ajay Devgn's statement? What do you mean by not to dub," the former chief minister of the state said.
If Hindi is not the national language of India, why are movies made in different languages and eventually dubbed, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn said on Wednesday in response to a statement by south star Kichcha Sudeep.
"Hindi is no more our national language," Sudeep said at a film launch event last week when he was asked how he viewed the record-breaking pan-India success of the Kannada film "KGF: Chapter 2", the Hindi version of which alone has minted Rs 336 crore since its April 14 release. The film has reportedly earned Rs 850 crore worldwide.
Devgn, who recently starred in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's pan-India blockbuster "RRR", tagged the Karnataka-based actor on Twitter and wrote, "Hindi was, is and always will be our national language."
"Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man," the actor-filmmaker, who is looking forward to the release of his film "Runway 34" on Friday, added in his tweet.
Addressing the media in Kannada, Sudeep had said, "Hindi (filmmakers) should say they are making pan India movies. They have been dubbing those (Bollywood) movies into Tamil and Telugu, etc and they are struggling. They are not able to. Today, we just make films that reach everywhere." The "Eega" star's comments had sparked a debate on social media over the apparent imposition of Hindi, with many fans of the actor defending his stand.