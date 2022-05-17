YouTube
    Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after undergoing ‘Fat-Free’ plastic surgery

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, May 17: Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj reportedly passed away after undergoing plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

    Kannada actress Chethana Raj passes away

    The 21-year-old actress was admitted to the hospital yesterday (May 16) morning for a 'fat-free' surgery.

    After the surgery, she faced changes in her health in the evening as water had started accumulating in her lungs.

    Sources informed a leading portal that Chethana Raj didn't inform her parents about the surgery and went along with her friends to the hospital. Now, Chethana's parents are claiming that she died because of the doctor's negligence.

    Now, Chethana Raj's mortal remains will be shifted to Ramaiah Hospital for post mortem. A police complaint has also been filed against the hospital committee. More details are yet to be revealed.

    Talking about Chethana Raj, the young actress had worked in shows such as Geetha and Doresani.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 13:51 [IST]
