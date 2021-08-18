Kangra: 90% vaccinated with first Covid dose

YouTube
    Dharamshala, Aug 18: Almost 90 per cent people in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine, officials said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    "So far, 10,83,285 people have been given the first dose of Covid vaccine in the district, while 3,42,590 people have been given both the doses," Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said.

    In the next four days, “it is our endeavour that not a single eligible person above 18 years of age should be left behind in the district,” he said, adding that the aim is to vaccinate all with at least one dose.

    "Almost 90 per cent of people in the district have been given with one dose," Jindal said. He urged people who have not taken a single dose to get it done at the nearest centre by Saturday.

    There have been 686 positive cases of Covid in the district in August so far and out of this 448 people were unvaccinated, 141 people had received their first dose and 97 people had received both doses, he said.

    Jindal said that arrangements have been made to vaccinate people at the village level even without slot-booking so that no one faces any problem to participate in the vaccination campaign.

    “The government and administration are taking effective steps to deal with Covid and the cooperation of the general public is highly required in this,” Jindal said.

    X