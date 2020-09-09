Kangana Ranaut tests COVID19 negative, leaves for Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 09: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for COVID19 and has left her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh for Chandigarh by road early on Wednesday to catch a flight to Mumbai.

First, she offered prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district which is en route Chandigarh from Mandi District. From Chandigarh, Kangana will be taking a flight to Mumbai.

It was earlier said that the actress's trip to Mumbai was postponed because fo her COVID19 test, however, on Wednesday morning, Dr. Devender Sharma, Chief Medical Officer of Mandi District, revealed, "Actor Kangana Ranaut has tested negative for COVID19."

Last week, Kangana had taken to Twitter to claim: "Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

Earlier, the home ministry provided Kangana Ranaut with Y level security. The home ministry has decided to accord Ranaut Y-plus category security through one of the paramilitary personnel, a home ministry official had said. The Y-plus category central cover entails deployment of about 10 armed commandos with the protectee, the official said.

The development came after the actress' father and sister Rangoli asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for her in light of her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.