Kangana Ranaut, Anup Jalota hail Uttar Pradesh CM for planning 'biggest film city'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 19: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and singer Anup Jalota on Saturday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for announcing to set up India's 'biggest and most beautiful film city' in State's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Taking to Twitter, Ranaut said, "People's perception that the top film industry in India is the Hindi film industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many Hindi films being shot in Ramoji (film city) Hyderabad. I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry. We are divided based on many factors. Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many film cities."

Explained: Will India trails Novavax vaccine from October 2020?

The Bollywood actor's comments are significant due to her ongoing war of words with Shiv Sena over her comments on an alleged drugs culture in Bollywood and a legal battle with the Mumbai civic body over the demolition of her office in the city.

In a video message, Jalota said, "I thank and congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath on the announcement of film city in UP. Mumbai film industry shines because of talents from UP. Now, when UP will have a film city, UP will shine."

How India-Japan plan to thwart China's influence in the Indo-Pacific

During a meeting to review development works in Meerut division, comprising Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, through video conferencing, Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to find a suitable land in or around Noida for setting up the film city.