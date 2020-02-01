  • search
    Kunal Kamra sends legal notice to IndiGo demanding apology, revocation of 6 month ban

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Days after IndiGo banned Kunal Kamra for a six-month period for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight, the comedian has sent a legal notice to the airline demanding an unconditional apology, revocation of the ban and Rs 25 lakh compensation.

    In a legal notice sent to the airline on Friday, Kamra's lawyer asked the airline to 'pay compensation towards my client in sum of Rs 25 lakhs on account of the mental pain and agony suffered by my client as well as losses incurred on account of cancellation of his scheduled shows and programmes in India as well as aborad on account of adoption of a totally illegal, arbitrary and high-handed procedure which is against the extant DGCA CAR (regulations)'.

    File photo of Kunal Kamra

    PTI did not receive a response from IndiGo when asked about the legal notice.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 1, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
