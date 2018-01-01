Kamala Mills fire tragedy: Police arrests 2 managers of '1-Above' pub

The Mumbai Police arrested two managers of '1-Above' pub on Monday in connection with Kamala Mills fire tragedy in which 14 people were killed and 21 injured. Police had booked the pub owners, Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, co-owner Abhijeet Manka and others on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Lookout notices were issued against the Sanghvi brothers who are still absconding.

Police had arrested Rakesh Sanghvi and cousin Aditya Sanghvi for providing shelter to the owners of '1-Above' pub who were booked in the case, reported PTI.

The three relatives, all residents of the Mazgaon area in Byculla, were booked under IPC section 216 (harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered). On Friday, the police had booked the Sanghvi brothers, Manka and others under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

In the wake of the fire incident, police registered three cases against mall and pub owners in the city on charges of illegal construction. Also, BMC personnel went on the demolition of illegally constructed eateries in the Kamala Mills compound following the fire incident.

(With agency inputs)