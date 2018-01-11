Kamala Mills fire: '1Above' pub co-owner Abjijeet Mankar arrested, all 3 owners in custody

Three owners of resto-bar 1Above in the city's Kamala Mills compound, where a fire killed 14 people in December, were arrested by the Mumbai Police late on Wednesday night. The only accused missing now is Yug Tuli, the owner of Mojo's Bistro.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Virendra Mishra confirmed that Mankar had been picked up and placed under arrest early on Thursday morning.

Late on Wednesday night, the police had arrested Jigar and Kripesh Sanghvi, the other co-owners of 1Above.

The Sanghvis and their partner Abhijeet Mankar had gone underground after police charged them with culpable homicide.

On Tuesday, Vishal Karya, a known face in Mumbai's social circles was arrested for allegedly helping Abhijeet Mankar evade arrest.

A fire broke out in Mojo's Bistro and spread to the adjoining 1Above, also injuring 55 others.

The Mumbai Police had filed a case initially against the management of 1Above but later also added the names of the owners of Mojo's Bistro. 1Above and Mojo's Bistro are pubs located on the rooftop of a building in Kamala Mills Compound. According to the probe by the fire department, the fire started at Mojo's Bistro and spread to 1Above on December 29.

Last week, the police on Saturday arrested Yug K Pathak, the son of a retired DGP-rank IPS officer and the co-owner of The Mojo's Bistro, where 14 people were killed in a fire on December 29.

Prior to Pathak's arrest, two managers of '1 Above' pub Kevin Bawa and Lisbon Lopez were also arrested in connection with the fire tragedy.

An offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under sections 304, 337, 338, 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the three owners of '1 Above' at the NM Joshi Marg police station following the incident.

OneIndia News