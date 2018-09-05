  • search

Kamal Nath promises Gaushala in every panchayat in Madhya Pradesh

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 5: It is not only the Central leadership of the Congress that is shifting towards the soft Hindutva policy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party but there seems to be a policy change in the Congress as the new love for the party is cow protection.

    Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath is promising building a Gaushala at every panchayat in the state. The ruling BJP that was being ridiculed for its cow-centric politics is being followed by the principal opposition in terms of policies.

    Kamal Nath promises Gaushala in every panchayat in Madhya Pradesh
    Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath

    The Madhya Pradesh government has already constituted Cow Protection Board (Gau Samvardhan Board) and Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri is its in-charge who recently demanded formation of a separate ministry for cow welfare. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh sometimes ago observed Narmada Parikrama Yatra.

    Also Read | Shiv Sena likens cows to national anthem, says both are in pitiable condition

    So political analyst feel that the Congress is going for such soft Hindutva strategy as the experiment was successful in the last Gujarat Assembly elections so it might help the party in Madhya Pradesh as well. The Congress may take many more such moves till elections are announced.

    Madhu Kishwar tweeted referring cow protection slogan by Kamal Nath: "Congress has gone full swing following the "Hindutva agenda"? Rahul's visits to temples, wearing janeu, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra were baby steps. But this is a giant leap forward into???? Hope these cows are not meant for stealthy sale to the beef mafia."

    Sources in the Congress said that building Gaushala in every panchayat might figure in the Congress manifesto of the Madhya Pradesh too.

    Read more about:

    kamal nath congress madhya pradesh cows bjp

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 5, 2018, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue