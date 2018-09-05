Kamal Nath promises Gaushala in every panchayat in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 5: It is not only the Central leadership of the Congress that is shifting towards the soft Hindutva policy to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party but there seems to be a policy change in the Congress as the new love for the party is cow protection.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath is promising building a Gaushala at every panchayat in the state. The ruling BJP that was being ridiculed for its cow-centric politics is being followed by the principal opposition in terms of policies.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already constituted Cow Protection Board (Gau Samvardhan Board) and Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri is its in-charge who recently demanded formation of a separate ministry for cow welfare. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh sometimes ago observed Narmada Parikrama Yatra.

Also Read | Shiv Sena likens cows to national anthem, says both are in pitiable condition

So political analyst feel that the Congress is going for such soft Hindutva strategy as the experiment was successful in the last Gujarat Assembly elections so it might help the party in Madhya Pradesh as well. The Congress may take many more such moves till elections are announced.

Madhu Kishwar tweeted referring cow protection slogan by Kamal Nath: "Congress has gone full swing following the "Hindutva agenda"? Rahul's visits to temples, wearing janeu, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra were baby steps. But this is a giant leap forward into???? Hope these cows are not meant for stealthy sale to the beef mafia."

Sources in the Congress said that building Gaushala in every panchayat might figure in the Congress manifesto of the Madhya Pradesh too.