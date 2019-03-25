Kamal Haasan not to contest LS polls

  • search
    By PTI
    Chennai, mar 25: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan did not figure in the second and final list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election and bypolls to the 18 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

    Kamal Haasan
    File photo of MNM chief Kamal Haasan

    Announcing the list of candidates at massive public meeting here on Sunday night, Haasan said that his name did not figure in it as there were large number of nominations in his name from almost all the constituencies.

    He stated that there was no cause for worry since all the candidates were his faces.

    Kamal Haasan releases MNM candidates list

    Launched a year ago, the MNM is meant to focus on the fight against corruption and development of rural Tamil Nadu.

    It has not tied up with the Dravidian parties - the ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK - that Haasan had vehemently criticised. An alliance with the BJP was also ruled out early on by the party chief, who, today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    PTI

