Kalyani University Degree Third Year Part 1 results declared, check now

The Kalyani University Degree Third Year Part 1 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Kalyani University results of Undergraduate (Degree) part-I of various honours, major and general streams of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) on the official website of the varsity.

The Kalyani University BA, BSc and BCom third year part one results can also be accessed from third party websites like indiaresutls.com and exametc.com. The results are also available on klyuniv.ac.in.

How to check Kalyani University Degree Third Year Part 1 results:

Go to klyuniv.ac.in .

. Click on the results link

Click on respective stream

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News