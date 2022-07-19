YouTube
  • search
Trending Monsoon Session Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Kallakurichi violence in 10 points

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, July 19: Violence broke out on Sunday in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu as protesters demanding justice over the death of a girl student went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and indulged in stone pelting.

    Protest and violence demanding justice over the death of a-17 year old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, in Kallakurichi
    Protest and violence demanding justice over the death of a-17 year old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, in Kallakurichi

    Kallakurichi violence: SC rejects plea of victim's father to stay second autopsyKallakurichi violence: SC rejects plea of victim's father to stay second autopsy

    What we know about the incident, so far? 10 points:

    • The 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises in Kallakurichi.
    • On July 13, the girl allegedly jumped off the third floor of the hostel building. Police said she left a note that says she was struggling in several subjects and that she was humiliated by her teachers. Her family alleges that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her.
    • Protests broke out demanding justice for the death of the student. They went on a rampage and set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised her school.
    • Prohibitory orders imposed at several places in Kallakurichi district following a violent protest against alleged inaction as the protesters clashed with police and indulged in arson at a residential school.
    • Over 108 persons got injured in the Kallakurichi violence. 67 vehicles including school buses, cars, tractors, JCB, Lorry and police vehicles were set on fire by protesters: Minister Velu said.
    • Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.
    • The Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Sunday, and directed the state police chief to constitute a SIT to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.
    • The judge said the post-mortem should be conducted by a team of three doctors to be appointed by him and it must be videographed. If he wants, the girl's father can also be allowed along with his counsel, the judge added.
    • School Secretary, Principal, school correspondent and 2 teachers were sent to 15 day-remand in connection with the death of a 17-year-old school girl in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu
    • Condemning the violence on Kallakurichi school, 987 schools in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Monday. Earlier Government warned that there will be stern action if any private school decided to close operations. A notice has now been issued for remaining shut on Monday following violent protests over the death.

    Comments

    More TAMIL NADU News  

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu protesters justice death stone pelting

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X