Kallakurichi violence in 10 points

Chennai, July 19: Violence broke out on Sunday in Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu as protesters demanding justice over the death of a girl student went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and indulged in stone pelting.

What we know about the incident, so far? 10 points:

The 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises in Kallakurichi.

On July 13, the girl allegedly jumped off the third floor of the hostel building. Police said she left a note that says she was struggling in several subjects and that she was humiliated by her teachers. Her family alleges that two teachers had mentally harassed and humiliated her.

Protests broke out demanding justice for the death of the student. They went on a rampage and set fire to vehicles, indulged in stone-pelting and ransacked and vandalised her school.

Prohibitory orders imposed at several places in Kallakurichi district following a violent protest against alleged inaction as the protesters clashed with police and indulged in arson at a residential school.

Over 108 persons got injured in the Kallakurichi violence. 67 vehicles including school buses, cars, tractors, JCB, Lorry and police vehicles were set on fire by protesters: Minister Velu said.

Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.

The Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district on Sunday, and directed the state police chief to constitute a SIT to identify the rioters and take stern action against them.

The judge said the post-mortem should be conducted by a team of three doctors to be appointed by him and it must be videographed. If he wants, the girl's father can also be allowed along with his counsel, the judge added.

School Secretary, Principal, school correspondent and 2 teachers were sent to 15 day-remand in connection with the death of a 17-year-old school girl in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu

Condemning the violence on Kallakurichi school, 987 schools in Tamil Nadu remained closed on Monday. Earlier Government warned that there will be stern action if any private school decided to close operations. A notice has now been issued for remaining shut on Monday following violent protests over the death.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 15:29 [IST]