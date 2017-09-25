Justice Jayant Patel, who ordered CBI inquiry into Ishrat Jahan case, resigns

Karnataka High Court's senior-most puisne judge, Justice Jayant Patel, resigned on Monday protesting non-elevation as Chief Justice. The current Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, SK Mukherjee is set to retire on October 9 and as senior-most puisne judge, Justice Jayant Patel's elevation as Chief Justice or acting Chief Justice of the High Court was due. He has, however, been transferred to the Allahabad High Court. Learning that he would be the third senior judge at the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Jayant Patel shot to fame when he ordered a CBI investigation into the Ishrat Jahan encounter case when he was with the Gujarat High Court. The Gujarat High Court Bar Association had written a scathing letter to the Collegium earlier this year questioning the non-appointment of Justice Jayant Patel as Chief Justice.

Many from the fraternity including senior advocate Dushyant Dave in an article in The Wire had mentioned that Justice Patel, one of the most independent judges in the country, seems to be paying the price for directing a CBI investigation into the 'quadruple murder' in the Ishrat Jahan case.

Justice Patel is said to have resigned irked by not being elevated to the high office despite being the first in line. Justice Patel was sworn in as a judge of Karnataka High Court on February 13, 2016.

