Just like Kamadenu: Assam govt to use sex-sorted semen to breed only cows, no bulls

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Guwahati, July 16: In what comes as a recent development, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state will start artificially inseminating its cattle using sex-sorted semen so that after 10-20 years, only superior breeds of cows, and no bulls, will be born.

"The veterinary department has told me that we can go for artificial insemination in cattle using sex-sorted semen. This would mean that 10 to 20 years later, the cattle breed will be only cows, and no bulls," Sarma said.

The use of sex-sorted semen allows the sex of the offspring to be pre-determined.

According to reports, Sarma invoked figures of Hindu mythology to suggest that historically cows have been more in number than bulls because of the benefits one can derive from them.

"If we look at Hindu parampara or ancient history, there is reference only to female cattle, like Kamdhenu, and how we were benefited with milk. That means there must have been something which ensured that cows were more in number than bulls," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also announced plans to construct cow shelters in tea garden areas to house seized cattle safely. He said the cow dung collected from the seized cattle can be used as fertilisers in the tea gardens.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 13:46 [IST]