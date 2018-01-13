Judges’ ‘rebellion’: Did Justice Ranjan Gogoi jeopardise his chances of becoming the next CJI?

New Delhi, Jan 13: It was an unprecedented event when four Supreme Court judges spoke against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Friday at a press meet in the national capital.

The four "dissenting" judges-- J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph-- who rank just after the CJI, stated that "it's an extraordinary event in the history of judiciary".

While a section of retired judges and senior advocates of the country supported the four judges, others came down heavily on them for washing dirty linen of the judiciary in public.

One important fact that caught the attention of many was that Justice Gogoi, who was a part of the press meet (which many have termed as an open rebellion of the judges against their big boss, the CJI), is the man who is in line to become the next CJI in October 2018, succeeding Justice Misra, as the senior-most judge of the Court.

Now, the question is whether Assam-born Gogoi has jeopardised his chances of becoming the first CJI from the Northeast region?

It hardly happens that someone from the judiciary ever questions the current judicial status. By doing so, Gogoi, in a way, has hurt his own career, fear several legal experts.

Although the CJI and the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have not spoken anything against the four "rebel" judges, there have been instances in the past when junior judges have superseded their seniors to bag official positions.

Now, there are fears that Gogoi would be denied the plump post for taking part in a "rebellion" which has got no approval from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Twitter, several social media users have hailed Justice Gogoi for taking part in the "revolt" to protect the integrity of judiciary and democracy in general.

"Justice Gogoi could have been the next Chief Justice of India. He Jeopardised it by openly questioning current Judicial affairs. It takes a lot of spine and integrity to do so, the concept of which Govt Lapdogs will never understand," tweeted a social media user.

Another Twiterrati "saluted" Gogoi for his "bravery and integrity".

"Justice Ranjan Gogoi is the next in line for Chief Justice of India. Before today, He has everything to lose. The Fame, ThePosition....Yet today, he's leading the charge. Salute Sir..!," stated the tweet.

OneIndia News