JP Nadda holds maiden meeting with new team of BJP state in-charges

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 19: In his maiden meeting with the party leaders who were recently given charge of states and union territories across the country, BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday asked them to extensively visit their respective regions and to ensure that various organisational activities are held round the year.

Sources said Nadda laid down a general to-do requirements for these in-charges and asked those who are attached to poll-bound states to do so with special vigour.

Amit Shah, Nadda to visit Bengal every month till end of assembly polls

Called 'prabhari' in the party's parlance, these leaders serve as the link between the central and state leadership, and their feedback is key to political decisions. Held via video conferencing, the meeting comes in the light of the BJP readying itself for a string of assembly bolls in several important states in the first half of next year.

The party had announced its list of state 'prabharis' last week, assigning its new team of office bearers, who were named in September, states and union territories across the country. States of West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu besides the UT of Puducherry are going to the polls next year.

In the virtual meeting, BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh also gave a detailed presentation to the leaders about various tasks they are expected to undertake in their roles as in-charge of various states and union territories, sources said.