'CM refused to get on phone': JP Nadda slams Punjab govt over PM Modi's security lapse

Chandigarh, Jan 05: BJP President, JP Nadda on Wednesday condemned security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab to inaugurate development project and also slammed Chief Minister Charanjit Channi for refusing to address the matter.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said "It is sad that the PM's visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab."

"The state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protestors," he added.

"To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain any one who believes in democratic principles," Nadda said.

Attacking the Congress, Nadda said "What is extremely worrisome is that this incident was also a big security lapse as far as the PM is concerned. Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear."

"In doing they did not bother that the PM was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh & other martyrs, and lay the foundation stone for key development works. By their cheap antics,Congress Gov in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development & have no respect for freedom fighters too," he added.

"Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the electorate, the Congress Government in Punjab tried all possible tricks to scuttle the PM Narendra Modi's programmes in the state," he further said.

A security breach was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab today. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes.

"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," said the Home Ministry.

"Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," it said.

The ministryis taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

