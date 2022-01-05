In pics: Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Punjab as convoy stranded for 20 minutes

PM Modi stranded for 20 minutes

Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security. In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return. The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

PM Modi's Punjab Rally Called Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Punjab's Ferozepur, which was supposed to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed due to some reasons, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

BJP tears into Punjab govt over PM Modi’s security breach

BJP president J P Nadda accused the Congress government in Punjab on Wednesday of trying "all possible tricks to scuttle" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes, including a rally, in the state. Hitting out at the state government after Modi's rally was called off and another programme disrupted as protesters blocked his route breaching the security protocol, Nadda said what is extremely worrisome is that the incident was also a big security lapse. "Protestors were given access to the Prime Minister's route while the Punjab CS (chief secretary) and DGP gave assurances to SPG that the route is clear.

Channi refused to get on phone, says Nadda

To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it. The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles," he said in a tweet. Nadda alleged that the state police was instructed to prevent people from attending Modi's rally and a large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police in connivance with the protesters. In doing so, they did not bother that the prime minister was to pay tributes to Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters, and lay the foundation stone for key development works, the BJP president said.

CM Channi denies security breach, blames PM Modi's 'change of plan'

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Channi has said that there has been no security lapse during the visit by Prime Minster Narendra Modi to the state.

He said that it was last minute decision of the PM to travel by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur. His statement comes after MHA asked the state to fix responsibility after PM Modi's Punjab rally was cancelled.

PM Modi tells Bhatinda airport officials to ‘thank CM Channi’

"Thank your chief minister I was able to make it alive to Bhatinda airport," PM Modi tells officials at Bhatinda airport.