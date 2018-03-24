Journalists stage sit in protest outside Delhi Police HQ

Journalists staged a sit in protest outside Police Headquarters on Saturday a day after alleged molestation of a woman journalist by Delhi Cantt SHO and manhandling of another journalist by police during JNU Protest march.

Journalists had heated argument with police outside Delhi Police HQ where they gathered in protest against alleged molestation of a woman journalist by Delhi Cantt SHO. Protesters kept their cameras on ground as mark of protest.

Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma clarified that Police used water cannons to disperse protesters who were trying to break barricades. Lady constable wasn't aware the woman is a photo journalist. It was a misunderstanding and unfortunate. Delhi assured of an inquiry into the incident.

A large number of JNU students and teachers were yesterday stopped from marching to the Parliament Complex over various demands, including academic freedom, with police resorting to lathicharge and use of water canons.

The protesting students had claimed that the "attack" by the police was "unprovoked", with a woman journalist alleging that a man in uniform "groped" her and asked her to vacate the place.

OneIndia News

