Journalists arrested for questioning China’s version of Galwan clash

New Delhi, Feb 22: China is said to have arrested three bloggers for questioning the official Chinese version of the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 last year.

Reports said that investigative journalist Qiu Ziming was arrested at Nanjing on Saturday.

Qiu questioned the number of dead declared by the Chinese government. While China had officially claimed that four had died in the clash, the journalist was skeptical and suggested that more had been killed in the clash.He also questioned why it took so long for the Chinese state to acknowledge the deaths, when the Indian side had immediately acknowledged that its soldiers had been martyred.

Reports also said that another journalist was arrested for a similar reason in Beijing on Sunday. A third person was detained for a week in Sichuan after posting content that insulted the PLA soldiers.