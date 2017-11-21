Journalist allegedly shot down by Tripura State Rifles trooper

Sudip Datta Bhaumik, a journalist was allegedly shot dead by a trooper of the 2nd battalion of the Tripura State Rifles on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the camp of the 2nd Battalion at R.K. Nagar, Khas Noagaon, Tripura. The camp is located around 20 km from the State Capital Agartala.

Bhaumiuk was a crime reporter with Syandan Patrika, a Bengali newspaper of Agartala. He had gone to meet the Commandant at the Tripura State Rifles camp. He had prior appointment. However he had had an altercation with a PSO and the PSO allegedly shot him dead.

Confirming the news, Shikha Chowdhury, an employee of the Syandan Patrika, talking to Oneindia, over phone, stated "Bhaumik who was a journalist working in this paper was shot dead in the Tripura State Rifle camp. He was shot twice. All our senior staff have rushed to the spot."

The dead body has been taken to the GB Panth Hospital in Agartala.

Incidentally this is the second incident of a journalist being killed on duty in Tripura in the last two months.

28 year old Santanu Bhowmik, a journalist working with a news channel "Din Raat" while covering a clash between Indigenous People's Front of Tripura and CPIM's Rajjer Upajati Ganamukti Parishad in Mandia, West Tripura on September 20. He was allegedly hit on the head from behind and abducted.

Police later had found him with grievous multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to the GB Panth Hospital where he was declared dead.

