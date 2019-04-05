  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Joshi meets LK Advani at his residence today

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Senior BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi Friday met party veteran LK Advani at his residence, a day after Advani said his party has never regarded those who disagreed with it politically as "anti-nationals" or "enemies".

    Advani's comments assume significance as top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, have been attacking opposition parties with anti-national barbs in the aftermath of the Balakot air strikes.

    Joshi meets LK Advani at his residence today
    LK Advani and Murli Manohar Josh. PTI file photo

    Sources said Joshi drove down to Advani's residence and held deliberations with him. There was no comment from either leader on what transpired in the meeting.

    'Taking action against terrorists wasn't liked by some people', says PM Modi in Amroha

    Advani and Joshi are among some of the senior BJP leaders who were not given tickets to contest for the Lok Sabha polls. Advani, 91, is one of the BJP founders and its longest-serving president. He has been elected from the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency seat six times since 1991.

    Joshi is one of the founders of the party and its third president.

    He was denied ticket from Kanpur after which he had issued a statement saying BJP general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal, a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) appointee, had conveyed him the party leadership's decision that he should not be contesting the polls.

    PTI

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More MURLI MANOHAR JOSHI News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    murli manohar joshi lok sabha elections 2019 narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue