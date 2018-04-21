JNVS 2018 admit card released: Know how to download

The JNVS 2018 admit card has been released. The admit card for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2018 (summer, winter and extreme winter bound JNVs) has been released on the official website.

Those who have registered for the test through online mode may download the same by contacting their nearest common service centre by paying Rs 10. Those who have submitted applications offline to the principals may download it by using their credentials on the website. Candidates can also get their admit cards by contacting the principals of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya concerned. The admit card is available on http://www.nvshq.org.

How to download JNVS 2018 admit card:

Go to http://www.nvshq.org

Click on 'Instructions to download Admit Cards of JNVST 2018′

Now click on the link to download the admit cars

Select your state and enter your registration number

Click on submit

View your admit card

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day