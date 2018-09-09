  • search

JNUSU elections 2018: NSUI candidate's nomination cancelled

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 9: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is planning to approach the Delhi High Court over the alleged cancellation of nomination of its presidential candidate in the JNU Students' Union elections. The Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) of the university has "recommended" to the Election Committee (EC) that NSUI Presidential candidate Vikas Yadav's nomination be cancelled.

    Yadav was intimated of the cancellation of his nomination by the JNU Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) office on Thursday evening, citing a proctorial inquiry previously initiated against him under which he was punished with a Rs 20,000 fine and hostel transfer.

     "We have not been told the reason behind the cancellation our candidate's nomination. We were just sent an email by the Dean of Students Welfare (DSW) saying that the candidature of Vikas Yadav was cancelled," said Sunny Mehta, NSUI coordinator at JNU, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

    JNU elections

    JNU elections

    The annual election to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), a traditional Left bastion, will be held on September 14. For the last two years, all four top posts in JNUSU have been held by a Left-alliance involving the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Front (DSF).

    ABVP candidates

    ABVP candidates

    • President : Lalit Pandey
    • Vice President : Geetasri Boruah
    • Gen. Secretary : Ganesh Gurjar
    • Joint Secretary : Venkat Choubey
    NSUI candidates:

    NSUI candidates:

    • President : Vikas Yadav
    • VP: Lijy K Babu
    • GS: Md Mofizul
    • JS: Nurang Reena
    SFI candidates

    SFI candidates

    • President :N Sai Balaji
    • Vice President :Sarika Chaudhary
    • Gen. Secretary :Aejaz Ahmad Rather
    • Joint Secretary :Amutha Jayadeep

    Read more about:

    jnu abvp nsui new delhi

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue