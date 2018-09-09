JNUSU elections 2018: NSUI candidate's nomination cancelled

New Delhi, Sep 9: The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is planning to approach the Delhi High Court over the alleged cancellation of nomination of its presidential candidate in the JNU Students' Union elections. The Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC) of the university has "recommended" to the Election Committee (EC) that NSUI Presidential candidate Vikas Yadav's nomination be cancelled.

Yadav was intimated of the cancellation of his nomination by the JNU Dean Students' Welfare (DSW) office on Thursday evening, citing a proctorial inquiry previously initiated against him under which he was punished with a Rs 20,000 fine and hostel transfer.

"We have not been told the reason behind the cancellation our candidate's nomination. We were just sent an email by the Dean of Students Welfare (DSW) saying that the candidature of Vikas Yadav was cancelled," said Sunny Mehta, NSUI coordinator at JNU, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

JNU elections The annual election to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), a traditional Left bastion, will be held on September 14. For the last two years, all four top posts in JNUSU have been held by a Left-alliance involving the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA) and Democratic Students Front (DSF). ABVP candidates President : Lalit Pandey

Vice President : Geetasri Boruah

Gen. Secretary : Ganesh Gurjar

Joint Secretary : Venkat Choubey NSUI candidates: President : Vikas Yadav

VP: Lijy K Babu

GS: Md Mofizul

JS: Nurang Reena SFI candidates President :N Sai Balaji

Vice President :Sarika Chaudhary

Gen. Secretary :Aejaz Ahmad Rather

Joint Secretary :Amutha Jayadeep