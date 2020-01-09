JNU protesters detained by police as they march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Jan 09: JNU students who tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday protesting the violence on university campus were stopped by police and later detained. The protesters were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor following Jan 5 violence in the campus.

The police also resorted to baton charge to control the mob who tried to block the traffic at Janpath. Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace.

Before the students tried to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a delegation of JNU Students' Union and JNU Teachers' Association also met Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials and demanded removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post.

Earlier in the day, JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said the students and faculty will not relent till vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is sacked.

She made the comments after meeting HRD officials. Ghosh said they appealed to HRD ministry to remove the VC, which in turn said a dialogue will be held on Friday.

"We will not compromise with HRD ministry over the removal of the VC. It is still thinking whether the VC should be removed," he said.