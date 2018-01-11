JNTUK BTech 2-1 Results 2017 declared, check now

The JNTUK BTech 2-1 Results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The University had declared the first semester results for 4th and 3rd year BTech students on 24 December 2017. 2nd year students can expect the result anytime soon. Results will be announced for both regular and supplementary candidates. The results are available on jntukresults.edu.in.

How to check JNTUK BTech 2-1 Result 2017:

  • Go to jntukresults.edu.in
  • Enter hall ticket number
  • Enter date of birth
  • Enter the security code
  • Submit
  • View results
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Thursday, January 11, 2018, 6:57 [IST]
