JNTUA B.Tech / B.Pharmacy 1-2 Year 1 Semester 2 (R15) Results 2017 declared

The JNTUA B.Tech / B.Pharmacy 1-2 Year 1 Semester 2 (R15) Results 2017 for regular and supplementary examinations have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur had conducted the Regular & Supplementary Examinations for Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy 1st Year 2nd Semester in the month of June 2017. The results are available on jntua.ac.in.

How to Check JNTUA B.Tech / B.Pharmacy 1-2 Year 1 Semester 2 (R15) Results 2017?

  • Go to jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net
  • Click on University Examination
  • Click on the below results as per your stream:
  • Enter your Hall Ticket Number and security code
  • Download results
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Friday, September 22, 2017, 8:30 [IST]
