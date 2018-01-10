JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Exam Result 2017 declared, check at jkbose.co.in

The JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Exam Result 2017 has been declared. The results are on the official website.

Candidates can check the class 10 result using their roll number or name; as the portal has allowed both the options. When the results were declared the official website was slow and at times not responding.

Few days before the Board had released the result for Jammu winter zone.

The results for candidates who had appeared from summer zone for the bi-annual class 10 exam were declared in October 2017.

Results were also announced for 10th class and 12th class bi-annual Jammu Division Winter zone private exam, 12th class bi-annual part two Kashmir division exam, 12th class bi-annual higher secondary part two Kargil district exam, bi-annual 10th class Kashmir division exam, 12th class bi-annual higher secondary part two Leh exam, 10th class bi-annual private Kargil district exam and 10th class bi-annual Leh division exam. The results are available on jkbose.co.in.

How to check JKBOSE Class 10 Annual Exam Result 2017:

Go to jkbose.co.in

Click on relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View your result

Take a printout

