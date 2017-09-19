JKBOSE 10th, 12th biannual private Jammu winter zone result 2017 declared

The JKBOSE 10th, 12th biannual private Jammu winter zone result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10th biannual 2017 and Higher Class 12th or Higher Secondary Part Two, Bi-annual Private 2017 - Jammu Div (Winter Zone) examination. The results are available on www.jkbose.co.in.

How to check JKBOSE 10th, 12th biannual private Jammu winter zone result 2017:

Go to www.jkbose.co.in

Click on relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Take a prinout

OneIndia News