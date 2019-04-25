J&K: Two Terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag’s Bijbehara

  • search
    Jammu, Apr 25: Two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammua and Kashmir during wee hours on Thursday. The terrorists have been identified as Safder Amin Bhat and Burhan Ahmad Ganie. One AK rifle and one SLR were also recovered.

    Currently, a search operation is underway.

    Representational Image

    The encounter broke out as the security forces laid a cordon and search operation in the region on the basis of specific inputs of 2 to 3 terrorists hiding in area. As forces approached the area, the militants open fired on them, triggering a gunfight.

    Justice done: 2 naxals who killed BJP MLA gunned down

    Earlier last week, two militants were neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian district. "Following a brief shoot out in the orchard area of Gahand village the two militants were killed. Their exact identities and affiliations are being ascertained," an officer was quoted as saying by IANS, following the encounter.

