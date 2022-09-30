YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    J&K: Two encounters break out at Shopian, Baramulla

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, Sep 30: Days after PFI ban, two encounters broke out between terrorists and security officials in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday.

    The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.

    J&K: Two encounters break out at Shopian, Baramulla

    Taking to Twitter, J&K police wrote,"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job.''

    Two LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounterTwo LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

    "Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job," in another tweet.

    According to reports, the encounters broke out after police and security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

    The development comes against the backdrop of Central government's move to ban the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) declaring the outfit and all its associates, affiliates and fronts as Unlawful Association under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is (UAPA)

    Comments

    More ENCOUNTER News  

    Read more about:

    encounter jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X